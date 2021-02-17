Maxwell man found dead in his home Monday

MAXWELL — The body of a 65-year-old Maxwell man was discovered in his home Monday night during a welfare check at the residence.

Currently, the cause of death for Danny Effenbeck is unknown, but not considered suspicious. Pathology tests are pending.

He was found by members of the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department who then contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were doing random checks of people around Maxwell who live alone and they knew (Effenbeck) had a history of not having utilities,” Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Wednesday afternoon.

Kramer said Effenbeck had relied on a propane heater for warmth for a number of years, and the temperature was 14 below zero in the house when the body was discovered.

Kramer said it’s unknown how long Effenbeck had been dead but the last known time that anyone saw him was Feb. 9 when his brother took him grocery shopping.