Mayor Brandon Kelliher hopes to recommend search firm for city administrator position to City Council April 5

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher says he’s looking for a search firm to help find Matthew Kibbon’s successor as city administrator.

City Council members would have to approve a contract with the firm he decides to recommend, Kelliher said after Tuesday’s meeting.

He hopes to be able to recommend one by the council’s next regular meeting April 5, the mayor said.

Kibbon, a Nebraska native with more than 20 years of experience in the construction field, announced his resignation as city administrator March 2.

He said Wednesday his last day will be May 6, two days after his second anniversary on the job.

Kibbon succeeded retiring City Administrator Jim Hawks on May 4, 2020, after serving five years as the University of Wyoming’s deputy director for planning and construction.

He resigned after three months in August 2020, saying he intended to return to his old Wyoming job. He rescinded his resignation a week later.

Kibbon emerged from among 26 applicants for the city administrator’s post after Hawks announced his retirement in December 2019.

Then-Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed a six-member selection committee, which narrowed the field to eight for initial interviews.

Kibbon was one of three finalists who went through follow-up interviews by the panel. Livingston nominated him April 9, 2020, and the council confirmed him April 21.

Other members of the 2020 selection committee were Hawks, City Attorney Terry Waite, Council President Jim Nisley and now-departed Councilmen Glenn Petersen and Lawrence Ostendorf.

