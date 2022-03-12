Mayor to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month at April 1 event

The Lincoln County Child Abuse Prevention Council will open the month of April with a mayoral proclamation from North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Hanson Center in the McKinley Education Building. The proclamation will announce April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April 1 will also be the start of “Dress Blue” Fridays, said LCCAP in a press release. Any local groups, organizations, clubs, work associates, businesses or supportive citizens are invited to dress in blue. “Blue groups” should take a picture to post on social media, then tag Lincoln Co. Child Abuse Prevention on Facebook.

LCCAP members will be participating in the Mobile Food Pantry on April 12 to hand out informational materials on the Protective and Promotive Factors. Protective and promotive factors include: knowledge of parenting and child and adolescent development, social-emotional competence, resilience, social connections and concrete supports.

Through their Facebook page, LCCAP has provided a blog page to promote knowledge in the protective factors.

LCCAP’s membership consists of agency leaders who actively implement measures to prevent child abuse and neglect. Their mission is promote a healthy community dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse and neglect and promoting the safety of all children.

All residents are mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect. To report known or suspected child abuse, call 1-800-652-1999.