Mayor's lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday night in Cody Park

The holiday season will seemingly start in North Platte on Saturday night with a ceremonial flip of a switch.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher will light up Santa’s Workshop and the Winter Wonderland display in Cody Park at 6 p.m., or about halfway through the celebration that day.

Concessions and horse-drawn carriage/wagon rides will be available at the park from 4 to 9 p.m., and Santa Claus will be on site from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland display will be open at Cody Park through Dec. 30.

Saturday’s celebration is the first in an active first week of holiday events in the area.

Kids Fest will be held Thursday in the Canteen District. The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, at 502 S. Dewey Street.

The event will include photos with Santa as well as crafts, a coloring contest and treats. Carriage rides through the downtown area will be offered as well.

The Christmas Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum opens on Dec. 2 and will run on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays through Christmas Eve. There is no charge for the drive-thru event but donations are accepted.

There will also be a lighting ceremony for the military/first responders tree on Dec. 3 at Cody Park. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Festival of Trees cocktail party will be held at 7 p.m. that day at the Prairie Arts Center, wrapping up bidding for the decorated trees and wreaths.

Santa Claus will also be at the arts center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for photo opportunities.