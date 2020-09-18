Maywood High School students collect milkweed for fundraiser

The sophomore class at Maywood High School was searching for a fundraiser and found an opportunity that turns the renewable natural resource of milkweed into money.
Milkweed is more than a pretty plant or, as some may think, a pesky weed. Milkweed promises extra income for those who are willing to pick its pods when the time is right.
Maywood resident Annette Wood is spearheading the first Community Conservation wild milkweed collection effort in the area for Sustainable Monarch, a nonprofit in North Platte.
Normally, the pod picking window is about four to six weeks starting in September when the seeds have turned brown in a freshly picked pod. With the unseasonably cold weather a couple of weeks ago, the harvest will probably be shorter this year because the pods will open sooner.
The Maywood sophomore class has collected over 300 pounds of milkweed pods and is looking for more. They are asking people in the southwest Nebraska area who have milkweed patches to donate the pods. Their fundraising efforts will go toward activities for the class.
Wood said people can text or call her at 308-520-3021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.