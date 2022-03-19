Maywood native, Kim Hansen, wins pair of teaching awards at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Growing up on a farm near Maywood, Kim Hansen’s natural curiosity directed her eventually to find her calling as an assistant professor of practice in biological sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Her passion for learning often challenged the patience of her high school science teacher, Morris Johnson, but Hansen said, “He was very patient.”

This month Hansen is receiving two honors from the university.

Hansen received a Family and Friends Recognition Award March 4. The award honors faculty and staff members who have made a significant difference in students’ lives.

On Thursday she will receive UNL’s Women of Courage, Character and Commitment Award. It recognizes women on campus and in the Lincoln community who have made positive impacts through professional, personal, mentoring or peer relationships. Hansen was one of six UNL faculty members among the 17 honorees.

“I was obviously very happy and felt honored,” Hansen said. “I do feel that teaching is my calling, and it’s just very rewarding to get that validation that students can recognize it’s my passion. I’m honored and humbled.”

After graduating from Maywood High School in 1985, Hansen went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from UNL.

She lived in Minneapolis for three or four years, then moved to North Platte and did marketing for the North Platte Mall.

“I just wasn’t happy doing that, and I realized I had always wanted to be a veterinarian,” Hansen said. “I came back to UNL, and to get into vet school I had to get my science course prerequisites.”

While she was taking those classes, one of her professors approached Hansen about pursuing a doctorate in physiology, which is the study of the normal functions of living organisms and their parts. The teacher was an animal science professor in the physiology program.

“Before I decided to get a Ph.D. with her, I had actually applied for and gotten accepted into veterinarian school,” Hansen said.

During her childhood living on a farm, Hansen said, wondering about animals’ deaths helped stir her interest in science.

“I would always try to figure out why they died,” Hansen said. “I would like cut them open and figure it out.”

Meanwhile, “I had always wanted to teach, even when I was a kid,” Hansen said. “I thought I would like teaching.”

Hansen said her primary job is teaching — 80% teaching, 10% service and 10% research.

“I’m actually doing educational research, teaching and learning,” Hansen said. “The research I’m doing is kind of focusing on how to help students learn, how to be a better teacher, different methods that help students succeed, which really fits right in with my passion.”

Hansen has been teaching since 2005, first at Nebraska Methodist College for five years and then at Bryan College of Health Sciences for nine years. She started teaching at UNL in the fall of 2020.

She has extensive family in the Maywood-Curtis area and North Platte. Her husband, Rob Franzen, is from the Franzen Plumbing family — his mother is Marcene, well-known as a caterer. Her cousin has Hansen Plumbing and her sister-in-law is Danni Franzen, chief provider network officer at Great Plains Health.

The Hansens have two children: son Will, who is a high school senior, and daughter Harley, an eighth grader.

