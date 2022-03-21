McCook Community College hosting students from 15 schools for Inter-High Day Wednesday

Nearly 400 of the brightest and best students from 15 area high schools will be in McCook Wednesday for the annual Inter-high Day Scholastic Competition. Nearly $20,000 in scholarships and another $25,000 in free tuition credits are up for grabs at this annual competition.

This year students will be taking nearly 500 tests in 31 academic areas. In addition, many MCC departments will be conducting demonstrations and interacting with prospective students.

Schools competing this year include Medicine Valley, Arapahoe, Wauneta-Palisade, Hitchcock County, Maywood, Cambridge, Southwest, Dundy County-Stratton, Hayes Center, Southern Valley, Paxton, Perkins County, Eustis-Farnam, McCook and Maxwell.

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

The first testing/demonstration will go from 8:45 to 10 a.m. and the second from 10:10 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

MPCC is hosting special sessions for high school staff, faculty and counselors in the VIP room at the Events Center. These include sessions on financial aid, the Learning Commons, early entry and MPCC’s partnership with Bellevue University.

MPCC’s Career Services will present a virtual session on personal learning from and there will be numerous activities and booths for students between sessions including those interested in careers in STEM and health occupations and extended sessions for the theater competition and a monologue workshop in the Tipton Hall Theater from 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

The awards ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. in the gym.