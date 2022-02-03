McCook officials propose 'land bank' to North Platte City Council at nonvoting work session

In addition to sale proceeds, Mustion said, the land bank would receive the property’s taxes — based on its new taxable value — for five years after the sale.

Other funds to acquire and restore properties would come from charitable and private donations and membership fees from the land bank’s member towns.

Mustion said land banks can cut through legal tangles when rundown properties are weighed down with unpaid taxes, liens or the need to tear down buildings with little chance for towns to recoup their costs.

Even when the county forecloses for unpaid taxes, such properties may go unsold at sheriff’s sales if would-be buyers see no “They’re not purchasing (them) because, essentially, you’re buying a debt because so much money needs to be put into them,” Mustion said.

“You’re talking about the worst of the worst (properties) that no one wants to touch with a hundred-foot pole,” added McCook City Manager Nate Schneider.

McCook hopes to find more than one city or village partner to form a land bank and share its power, they said. Each member likely would put in and use its own funds for acquiring, improving and selling properties.