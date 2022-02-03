McCook officials propose 'land bank' to North Platte City Council at nonvoting work session

A quartet of McCook city officials Thursday pitched forming a multicity “land bank” with North Platte so both cities can more easily restore dilapidated or abandoned homes or lots to their property tax rolls.
North Platte City Council members asked pointed questions about the idea for the first hour of a two-hour nonvoting work session.
Members of the council and the city Planning Commission later reviewed the latter’s work on updating the city’s residential zoning regulations.
Nathaniel Mustion, a McCook lawyer and his city’s part-time attorney, described McCook’s quest to find partners to make use of the Nebraska Municipal Land Bank Act.
Passed 31-12 in 2020 as Legislative Bill 424, it enables Nebraska’s nonmetro cities and villages to jointly attack their frustrations in recycling “vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties.”
Mustion said two or more towns can form land banks by interlocal agreement. LB 424 empowers them to forgive delinquent taxes on rundown lots — with or without homes — that it buys or accepts through donations.
They can arrange to clear the lot, rehabilitate homes if possible or build new homes affordable for low- and middle-income buyers. Finished homes then would be sold through real estate agents or at auctions.
In addition to sale proceeds, Mustion said, the land bank would receive the property’s taxes — based on its new taxable value — for five years after the sale.
Other funds to acquire and restore properties would come from charitable and private donations and membership fees from the land bank’s member towns.
Mustion said land banks can cut through legal tangles when rundown properties are weighed down with unpaid taxes, liens or the need to tear down buildings with little chance for towns to recoup their costs.
Even when the county forecloses for unpaid taxes, such properties may go unsold at sheriff’s sales if would-be buyers see no “They’re not purchasing (them) because, essentially, you’re buying a debt because so much money needs to be put into them,” Mustion said.
“You’re talking about the worst of the worst (properties) that no one wants to touch with a hundred-foot pole,” added McCook City Manager Nate Schneider.
McCook hopes to find more than one city or village partner to form a land bank and share its power, they said. Each member likely would put in and use its own funds for acquiring, improving and selling properties.
Accompanying Mustion and Schneider were McCook City Councilman Gene Weedin and council Vice President Jerry Calvin.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said McCook had approached him about the land-bank concept. He arranged for Thursday’s visit so council members could ask questions at the start, he said.
They obliged by peppering Mustion and Schneider with questions about how the land bank would be governed, how much it would cost to buy in and whether land banks amount to government intrusion.
Councilman Ed Rieker hammered the last point. “I suspect there’s another way to do this that isn’t as easy,” he said. “But easy is not always the best solution.”
Cities and villages can acquire abandoned lots or crumbling homes after a lengthy, expensive process, the McCook officials replied. But they can’t forgive taxes, meaning the next owner would owe them.
In their experience, contractors won’t agree to renovate salvageable homes or build new ones when the titles haven’t been cleared, Mustion and Schneider said.
North Platte’s year-old effort to more aggressively deal with dangerously rundown homes is running into the same types of problems, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.
He and Councilman Ty Lucas sit on the city’s “property resolution team,” which has found 40 to 60 properties too run down or their titles too encumbered to easily acquire or make attractive.
“For the city, it’s going to be a costly process, and the result is probably a big demolition bill and a valuation that isn’t worth it” to sheriff’s sale bidders, Lucas said.
LB 424 calls for land banks to be run by a voting board of officials and residents of member towns. They’d also have a nonvoting advisory board of other residents.
While Omaha has a large staff running its much larger land bank, Mustion said, the modest-sized version LB 424 envisions likely could just contract with a law firm for whatever part-time staff services it needs.
Annual fees to join the land bank and build up a town’s available funds are open to discussion, Mustion said. Membership fees could be set by population, he added.
To avoid making members responsible for each other’s project costs, Mustion said, a town couldn’t take on projects costing more than it’s accumulated in the land bank.
After a brief recess, Planning Administrator Judy Clark explained the residential zoning updates Planning Commission members have worked on for six months.
She said the review was triggered by another 2020 state law, LB 866, directing towns to determine whether their zoning regulations hinder construction of “missing middle housing” like duplexes and townhouses.
The Planning Commission’s proposal would reduce the number of residential district types from four to three, with guidelines allowing varying numbers of duplex or townhouse units in each, Clark said.
The R-4 district, which has included mobile homes, would be retired. Mobile home parks would gain their own dedicated districts, while single mobile homes planted on a residential lot would become grandfathered “nonconforming uses” in other districts.
Owners and residents of such mobile homes wouldn’t be displaced, Clark said. If they want to replace their mobile home with another, they could seek either council permission or a permit allowing a different mobile home if it met particular standards.
The zoning updates also include sections on RV parks and building “accessory housing” like mother-in-law’s quarters, Clark said.
A final proposal should be ready for Planning Commission approval by the panel’s March 22 meeting, she added.