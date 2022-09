MCCOOK — A 27-year-old McCook woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday that involved an Amtrak train.

Courtney D. Steer, the lone occupant of a U-Haul truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a McCook Police Department media release.

The crash was reported about 4 a.m. and happened at the railroad access road between the tracks and East A Street near East 11th Street in McCook.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the police department with the investigation.