McCook woman sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine distribution

A 46-year-old McCook woman was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Andrea Hall will also have two years of supervised release after her 57-month prison term.

According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell's office:

Hall and James Essex were arrested by McCook police on June 20, 2020, after they left a stash house in Colorado that authorities had under surveillance. The vehicle was initially stopped for a traffic violation and officers could detect a strong marijuana order coming from inside it.

Authorities found 46 grams of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. Hall admitted going to Colorado to purchase the drugs and stated the intention was to sell some of it.

Essex pleaded guilty to a related charge in Red Willow County District Court and received a prison term of five to eight years.