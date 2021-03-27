McDaid hosting 26th annual X-PLORE summer enrichment program.

McDaid Elementary School will host the 26th annual X-PLORE summer enrichment program for first through sixth graders.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11. Registration deadline is May 3 and cost per student is $65. T-shirts are available for an additional $15.
Classes that students can explore:
» Level 1, first through third grades: Kids Cuisine, Sports, Let’s Get Messy and Wild About Music.
» Level 2, fourth through sixth grades: Art, Robotics, Sports Camp and River Rats.
The program offers a hands-on educational learning experience and spaces are limited.
Registration forms may be picked up at the North Platte Public Library or at McDaid, 1002 East E St.
For more information, call director Kasia Wiezorek, 308-532-1874.