McDonald students present blankets to Great Plains Health neonatal ICU

Kyran Bruns (middle, red jacket), a second-grader at North Platte’s McDonald Elementary School, presents a baby blanket to classmate Zach Miles at a school assembly Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of 13 blankets the school’s student “house families” made and presented to Great Plains Health nurses at the assembly for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. Zach’s brother, Mylo, was recently born prematurely and is in the NICU. Adults watching the exchange are McDonald Principal Kim Flanders (left) and Katie Bruns, GPH’s registered nurse coordinator. Katie Bruns is no relation to Kyran.

Students from North Platte's McDonald Elementary School presented 13 blankets from the school’s student “house families” Wednesday to Great Plains Health nurses at the assembly for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

