McDonald students present blankets to Great Plains Health neonatal ICU

Students from North Platte's McDonald Elementary School presented 13 blankets from the school’s student “house families” Wednesday to Great Plains Health nurses at the assembly for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
