While McDonald Elementary remains under construction, it’s nearly complete as students head back to classes.

Due to all the construction, the teachers and faculty at McDonald Elementary wore hard hats to welcome in their students for their first day of school on Thursday.

Parents hugged their kids, old friends caught up with one another and teachers gave out plenty of high fives. There were also lots of hugs.

Remaining construction includes replacing plywood with windows and installation of several double doors. Thursday, the roof was undergoing some re-working, and construction workers could be seen on top of the school.

"Our classrooms are ready," said Principal Kim Flanders. "We're ready for students and we can still have classes and instruction going on. There's just a few projects that need to be finished up and it won't affect learning in the classroom at all."

Already in place is a brand new HVAC system, as well as a drop ceiling with new lights, Flanders said. Some classrooms still need new windows, but plywood is keeping the elements outside.

Flanders doesn't know how long construction will go for, but she said it will be complete "hopefully the next few weeks."