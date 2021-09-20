McGraw, Lambert to headline 2022 Nebraskaland Days concerts

Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert will headline the Viaero Summer Jam concerts during next summer’s Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.

McGraw will appear June 24 and Lambert will close out Nebraskaland Days the next night.

David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director, announced the concert acts during a short media conference Monday morning at the Viaero Wireless store in NOrth Platte.

“Normally we catch artists on their way up or after their careers have peaked,” Fudge said in a media release for the event. “We’re thrilled to have two who are still among the best Nashville has to offer.”

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 and can be purchased at nebrasklanddays.com.

It’s the second appearance for both artists during the annual festival.

McGraw and Faith Hill co-headlined a Nebraskaland Days concert in 1996, and Lambert appeared with Sugarland in 2006.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Belles will open for Lambert. The latter is an act from Omaha.

The opening acts for McGraw will be announced later.

Luke Combs and Toby Keith headlined the Summer Jam concerts this year.

