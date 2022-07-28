McPherson County plane crash Monday killed two Colorado men

Two Colorado men died in the Monday morning crash of a two-seat private airplane in McPherson County, Sheriff Thomas Burch says.

Poor visibility may have played a role in the crash that killed James Michael Holland, 80, of Fort Collins, and Daniel Benedict Zahner, 58, of Boulder, Burch said in a press release.

Their plane had taken off earlier Monday from Greeley, Colorado, en route to Cherokee, Iowa, he said.

It went down about 8:40 a.m. in a pasture about 12 miles northeast of Tryon and 11 miles north of Ringgold, the sheriff said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol joined Burch in responding, as did the McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department.

Burch said it was raining and drizzling in the county that morning, producing a “very low ceiling and visibility” for pilots to deal with.

Weather conditions “may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the Sheriff’s Office has no clear causes,” he said in his press release.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate Monday’s crash, the sheriff said.

Neither federal agency had posted information about the McPherson County fatalities as of Thursday afternoon.