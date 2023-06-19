The batons flew through the air and Boston Pettera completed her routine without a hitch on her way to earning the crown at Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 competition on June 10.

The North Platte High School senior-to-be wowed the judges, not only with her talent, but with her confident answers in the private interview and the on-stage question. Her Community Service Initiative is organ and tissue donation and she articulated her statements well.

“I chose this because my grandma was an organ and tissue donor, so I got to hear about her impact after she left the world,” Pettera said. “Her eyes actually went to two little girls, so they get to see the world now because of her, which is so inspiring.”

Pettera said in the next year as Miss Nebraska’s Teen, she wants to help educate the people she meets along the way.

“I want to share the story, not just of people that I know,” Pettera said, “but also the people across the state who have done this amazing act of kindness.”

She is the youth ambassador for the Live On Nebraska organization, a nonprofit organization that is “dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ, tissue and eye donation,” according to its website.

“I’m teaming up with them to hopefully put this in driver’s education curriculums across the state,” Pettera said, “and work up to the Donate Life America organization and just keep spreading this word.”

Pettera grew up in North Platte — her parents are Tanner and Jolene Pettera — and she went through the public school system beginning with McDonald Elementary, Madison, Adams and now North Platte High School. She likes North Platte, but wants to explore other places beginning with the college she chooses.

“I’ve been looking at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but now that I get scholarships from the Miss America organization,” Pettera said, “I don’t know what my big scholarships are until I get to Miss America’s Teen in January.”

Her favorite subjects are English and science.

“I just took advanced biology the past school year and I loved every single second of it,” Pettera said. “I’ve always talked about going into the medical field. I love kids and babies, so I want to do something with them, probably a labor and delivery nurse.”

If that doesn’t work out, she is looking at teaching or doing something with kids.

Pettera loves to read and can be found any time of the day curled up with a book.

“I’m also a baton twirler, so if you ever drive by my house, I’m probably in the driveway twirling my baton,” Pettera said. “I love to hang out with my friends and my sister and go to the lake.”

She has been twirling for only five years, which she said is a surprise to many.

“I love it. It is something that I will be doing for as long as I can,” Pettera said. “I’ve always gone to the Dance Factory for dance and there was a headline on the light board and it was like, ‘Baton twirling staring this fall.

“I told my mom, this is so cool, I want to do this. It will be so fun and she said, ‘OK, we’ll talk about it.’”

She started at the bottom level and worked her way up and her final night performance came off strong.

“My final trick had been a struggle for weeks on end, I just had not been able to catch it,” Pettera said. “I actually told my mom the week before; I’m going to cut this trick. She said, ‘don’t, don’t do it.’”

As she caught the baton that was spinning down from high above the stage, her face lit up with obvious joy.

“It is just like a surreal experience, especially when you nail a routine because picking up a baton is not as easy as it may look,” Pettera said. “It’s a lot harder than it seems, so the few tricks that I was very concerned about and got to catch was amazing.”

Pettera said becoming an organ donor is not a difficult process.

“To become an organ donor, you have to be 16 and you can go sign up at the driver’s license office when you get your license,” Pettera said, “or you can go on to liveonnebraska.org and sign up there.”

For folks with an iPhone, they can sign up in the Health app by tapping on your profile picture in the upper right hand corner and then tapping on the Organ Donation tab.