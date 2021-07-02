Meet the 33-year-old computer pro who wants to be Nebraska's next governor

Breland Ridenour has a website that easily matches his two companions in next year’s Republican race for Nebraska governor.
It’s because he built it himself.
The 33-year-old computer pro from Omaha’s Elkhorn neighborhood admits he’s on the low-budget plan in taking on successful businessmen Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen in his first run for public office.
On the other hand, Nebraskans need a governor less driven by political parties and personal financial interests, Ridenour said in a Friday morning interview with The Telegraph.
“I believe it’s a time that our state and country needs somebody who’s willing to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done without protecting their reputation,” he said.
Ridenour, who met with Lincoln County Republicans later Friday at North Platte’s Cody Park, said his statement encompasses many federal and state officials — including term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts of Omaha — as well as his own primary opponents.
Ricketts and his family prospered from their past ownership of Omaha-based TD Ameritrade. Herbster, of Falls City, and Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent from Columbus, made their money in raising cattle and hogs respectively.
Ridenour said he doesn’t hold their success against them, but it’s inevitable that their own interests influence them in seeking office or making decisions in office.
“I don’t think being in that kind of position is good for anybody, because you can’t properly and accurately represent the people of the state because you still have some interests that are involved in that,” he said.
Born in Georgia, Ridenour moved with his family at age 7 to an acreage 20 miles north of Wayne in northeast Nebraska.
He was homeschooled throughout childhood, setting a course as a teenager that gave him years of professional information technology experience before his 2017 graduation from Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College.
“At the age of 13, I knew what my career choice was,” said Ridenour, adding that he regularly raided public libraries in learning the IT field.
Raytheon Technologies hired him in 2008 for U.S. Department of Defense work from Omaha. He then spent a decade with the University of Nebraska Medical Center before becoming IT manager in 2018 of Skarda Equipment Co., an Omaha industrial equipment supplier.
As an unbeholden problem-solver, Ridenour said, he believes he could work with the Legislature across geographical and partisan lines to devise statewide solutions to chronic state issues.
“You’ve got to be able to find a compromise. You have to find common ground,” he said. “You may not get exactly what you want, but you need to move forward.”
Most of his policy positions line up with popular Republican stances, including opposition to legalized abortion, defending religious freedom and embracing the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms.
Ridenour defended a statement on his website saying “an armed society is a polite society.” He said crime rates are far lower when people can legally carry firearms for all to see.
“I have had altercations with people (in which) they become very heated, and when they see I’m carrying a sidearm, they calm down,” he said.
Nevertheless, “I want to go through my life without ever having to draw a firearm, and I believe the majority of Nebraskans would feel the same.”
Ridenour says he supports the state and local “consumption tax” offered by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard as the best way to fix Nebraska’s “broken” property tax system.
State senators declined in the 2020 and 2021 sessions to advance Erdman’s proposal, which would abolish property, income and state and local sales taxes. Low-income Nebraskans would receive rebates to blunt the new tax’s impact.
“It’s not a perfect system, but I believe it would be much more beneficial for Nebraskans to have a system like it,” Ridenour said.
If property taxes remain and further lids are applied to their growth, he said, they need to remain flexible so they don’t cripple basic services in rural areas.
“If a county or a city did things right and (economic) growth booms but they’re crippled by the limits the state puts on, that’s dangerous,” he said.
Though Erdman’s consumption tax would solve K-12 school financing problems, Ridenour said, he also believes taxpayers need more protection from irresponsible decisions by school leaders.
He said the state should be involved when school boards dispose of property above a certain value, citing a November vote by the Omaha school board to sell the former Yates Community Center for $100,000 rather than accept a $630,000 bid.
Yates Illuminates plans to make the building near Omaha’s downtown a community-based space with the help of $1 million in private donations. Elkco Properties’ higher bid would have turned Yates into a senior living center, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Ridenour said that decision cost Omaha Public Schools taxpayers $530,000. “The school board is not there for community development,” he said. “They’re there for education.”
Spending much of his childhood in northeast Nebraska makes him aware of what rural residents need to develop their economies, Ridenour said.
So does his IT background, which he said would be useful as the state works to provide better and more even broadband access statewide.
“I’m a big promoter of remote work,” he said, noting how the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged urban people to rethink living in crowded cities.
“I know I for a fact would move to a rural area if I could work remotely 24-7 and have the broadband and IT abilities to do that.”
Ridenour and his wife, Jennifer, have an 8-year-old son, Jackson, as well as Jennifer’s 13-year-old daughter, Dannika. He’s a guitarist at Westside Church in Omaha.