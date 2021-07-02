Meet the 33-year-old computer pro who wants to be Nebraska's next governor

Most of his policy positions line up with popular Republican stances, including opposition to legalized abortion, defending religious freedom and embracing the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms.

Ridenour defended a statement on his website saying “an armed society is a polite society.” He said crime rates are far lower when people can legally carry firearms for all to see.

“I have had altercations with people (in which) they become very heated, and when they see I’m carrying a sidearm, they calm down,” he said.

Nevertheless, “I want to go through my life without ever having to draw a firearm, and I believe the majority of Nebraskans would feel the same.”

Ridenour says he supports the state and local “consumption tax” offered by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard as the best way to fix Nebraska’s “broken” property tax system.

State senators declined in the 2020 and 2021 sessions to advance Erdman’s proposal, which would abolish property, income and state and local sales taxes. Low-income Nebraskans would receive rebates to blunt the new tax’s impact.

“It’s not a perfect system, but I believe it would be much more beneficial for Nebraskans to have a system like it,” Ridenour said.