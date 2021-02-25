Meeting will gauge North Platte kids' interest in competitive mountain biking

Competitive mountain biking has become a popular activity for teens over the past few years with club teams forming across the state and country.

The Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling Association lists nine active programs — eight in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, and the other in Norfolk.

In North Platte, an informational meeting Saturday afternoon will gauge interest in forming a club team for sixth graders through high school seniors.

The DIRT Tour event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Whitetail Paramount Square, 222 E. Fifth St., and is hosted by Shae and Jeff Caldwell, co-owners of Whitetail Cycle Sport and Screen Print.

The meeting will feature Ken Theis, the league director of the NICL, and Bree Campbell of the Girls Riding Together program.

“We really would like to start (the team) this spring, but it might take a little more time to get some legs under this,” Shae Caldwell said Thursday. “It is just in that early stage right now and we are trying to get the information out there and see if it’s a fit for our community.

“It would be another avenue for those kids who want to be physical and want to be active but maybe football or basketball is not their thing.”