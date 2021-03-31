Meetings at North Platte City Hall to address Platte River Mall, possible beef processing plant

Separate meetings Thursday at North Platte City Hall will take up Platte River Mall’s remodeling and a possible beef processing plant along Newberry Access.
Members of the Community Redevelopment Authority will meet at 2 p.m. to review a mall redevelopment plan expected to seek tax increment financing and funds from a possible mall-only “enhanced employment area” tax.
At 5 p.m., City Council members will hold a nonvoting “work session” covering possible impacts of Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned 875-employee packing plant next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the council’s work session livestreamed over YouTube.
Thursday’s agenda for the five-member CRA includes a vote on a resolution recommending that the city’s Planning Commission adopt a mall redevelopment plan when it reaches that panel.
The CRA meeting, however, will be the city’s formal look at that plan. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works told the council March 24 his firm will seek TIF assistance, a Quality Growth Fund contribution and a likely 1.95% EEA tax confined to non-grocery purchases of goods and services at the mall.
All would help offset Rev’s infrastructure costs to reimagine the 1972 mall, which includes 11 new outbuildings and a staged gutting and reconfiguration of the mall’s main structure.
Whatever portion of that help might come from QGF’s dedicated sales-tax fund would be reviewed separately by the city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee before going to the council.
TIF proposals similarly go first before the CRA before the council considers them.
The mall site already has the “substandard and blighted” status needed to grant TIF, which temporarily redirects property taxes generated by any increase in taxable value to help repay infrastructure and other eligible costs.
But the council would have to declare the mall complex North Platte’s first-ever enhanced employment area before it could approve an EEA tax.
Under a 2007 state law allowing such a tax, the CRA will consider whether to recommend the EEA tax as well as TIF aid, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said Wednesday.
The total cost of Rev’s requested assistance package hasn’t yet been disclosed. Works said last week that the EEA tax would be the largest portion and could raise between $4 million and $7 million.
EEA, like TIF, has a maximum time limit and goes away if a project’s designated aid is fully collected sooner. TIF lasts no longer than 15 years and EEA 20 years per project.
Thursday’s 5 p.m. council work session will feature presentations from three community leaders on different aspects of Sustainable Beef’s nearly $300 million plant, according to a revised agenda for the nonvoting meeting.
Council members will listen to and ask questions of Police Chief Daniel Hudson, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The packing plant would be built atop a retired sewer lagoon just south of the wastewater plant. It’s part of a longer strip of land on Newberry’s east side, including a second former lagoon east of the wastewater plant, that the council will consider for TIF eligibility April 6.
Council members last September rezoned part of that strip between U.S. 30 and the South Platte River — including the proposed beef plant site — for I-2 heavy industrial use. The southern end, in the northeast quadrant of Interstate 80 Exit 179, retains highway commercial zoning.
Should the council grant the Newberry strip TIF eligibility next week, Sustainable Beef is expected to seek TIF to help offset costs of raising their proposed site 4 to 5 feet.
Letter to the editor: Packing plant would come with high cost
On Thursday our city “fathers” announced the plan to bring a meatpacking plant to North Platte. Are they in cahoots with Joe Biden? Or just looking to turn this wonderful small town into Lexington II?
Where does anyone think we will find 900 people to work in this industry? Well, I would look to inviting many undocumented people who are crossing our borders right now. Along with them comes drugs and crime and a high cost to the community in schools, health care and housing.
I would not be in favor of this and will plan on attending the City Council meeting in April to speak out against this.
There are so many other industries that could be looked at and be respected. Why build one here when Lexington is only 60 miles away? I remember the horrible smell from the rendering plant and hope that no one wants to return to those days.
Also, remember when the coronavirus broke out, it ran rampant in Lexington due to the multiple families living together. This is potentially a huge health problem.
Lora Bevington
North Platte
Letter to the editor: ‘Benefits promised never happen’
Regarding the proposed meatpacking plant in North Platte:
North Platte does need new industry, but a packing plant is not the answer. Community safety should be the first priority. They will bring a supposed 850 jobs that never quite meet the promises made. The jobs will be coming at a time when our borders are being overrun and crime is at an all-time high.
Lexington is a prime example of what will happen. The packing plant will only benefit the meatpacking corporate heads while costing our citizens their safety. Rents will go up and the quality of our schools will decline. We can’t as a community support a large influx of workers and their families. I love North Platte because it is a safe and friendly small town. The spin for the facility has already started. The benefits promised never happen.
Kim Prince
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Can sewer plant handle the load?
After reading all the articles about the proposed meat processing plant I have the following concerns to bring forward.
I hope the city officials give a lot of thought and research before approving it. The location for the sewer plant was chosen so we would have the lagoons for backup if the plant broke down. Those sewer lagoons are very necessary backups for our sewer plant. If it would break down it would take all of the lagoons to handle all of the sewage even for a short time. The Corps of Engineers would not allow any of it to go directly into the river. The sewage from that meat processing plant could amount to almost as much as produced in all of North Platte. Would our present sewage plant be large enough to handle the added load? There is no land close enough to build a new lagoon system and the cost would be astronomical.
Do the people of North Platte really want or need the added burden that a processing plant would bring to our city?
Bill McCormick
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Is packing plant a good choice for NP?
To: City councilmen, mayor, Telegraph,
We want to voice our concerns on the packing plant proposal. We do understand North Platte needs new business, but is this the way to go? We feel we need businesses that help keep our young people here and something to work for and raise their families.
I would suggest the City Council visit another town that has added a packing plant and see what it has done to the town. What effect it has on the schools (875 workers will have children). Will the schools be prepared for the addition? My great-granddaughter is in first grade at McDonald in a class of 23 kids.
Also the closeness to the river and the diversion dam: That whole area is pristine and so valuable, it cannot be replaced.
The added police activity: Will we need more police? Will Great Plains Health be able to care for 2,000 or 3,000 more?
We have a wonderful town. I know we have some problems; will this honestly help? Would you want to live in Lexington or Grand Island now? Will our sewage plant be able to handle the additional refuse? What about the quality of the workers coming into North Platte. We know it’s hard work and they should be commended for that.
Hopefully you all will make the right decision. The future of North Platte is in your hands. If this is a done deal, that isn’t right. After all, the investors of the plant don’t live here, they just want to make money. Why did they pick North Platte? Why do we want them?
Thank you for your consideration.
Dave and Deniece Bargell
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Good changes have happened in Lexington
Reading several letters to the editor recently in the North Platte Telegraph concerning the new beef plant coming to North Platte alarmed me.
I have lived in Lexington since 1974 and have witnessed many changes to the town during that time, from the population tripling, from New Holland manufacturing to IBP (now Tyson), to home construction and to a very diversified population. Most of these changes have been good, but have taken time to get where we are today, and we are still jumping hurdles.
Many of the employees at Tyson have been employed there for many years, are buying homes and are raising their families here. They are good people and work hard for what they have achieved.
Yes, our school system has had to learn to deal with the influx of many different ethnic groups (at least 35 different countries) in the system. The schools have had to remodel, add classrooms and gym space, all for the betterment of the facilities. Our teachers are top notch and the school district has no difficulty filling positions. Many of our teachers have taught in Lexington for years and have also retired from teaching and still live in Lexington.
Those who can’t speak English well are enrolled in ESL classes. We now have a 95% graduation rate and 64% college-bound who are awarded several million dollars in scholarships each year. Yes, students are seeking the higher education their parents were not able to obtain.
When an industry comes to a community, don’t judge what you hear. Live through it and talk to our citizens and then form your opinion. Lexington is succeeding.
Sharon Steinberger
Lexington