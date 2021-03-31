Meetings at North Platte City Hall to address Platte River Mall, possible beef processing plant

Whatever portion of that help might come from QGF’s dedicated sales-tax fund would be reviewed separately by the city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee before going to the council.

TIF proposals similarly go first before the CRA before the council considers them.

The mall site already has the “substandard and blighted” status needed to grant TIF, which temporarily redirects property taxes generated by any increase in taxable value to help repay infrastructure and other eligible costs.

But the council would have to declare the mall complex North Platte’s first-ever enhanced employment area before it could approve an EEA tax.

Under a 2007 state law allowing such a tax, the CRA will consider whether to recommend the EEA tax as well as TIF aid, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said Wednesday.

The total cost of Rev’s requested assistance package hasn’t yet been disclosed. Works said last week that the EEA tax would be the largest portion and could raise between $4 million and $7 million.

EEA, like TIF, has a maximum time limit and goes away if a project’s designated aid is fully collected sooner. TIF lasts no longer than 15 years and EEA 20 years per project.