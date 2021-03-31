 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings at North Platte City Hall to address Platte River Mall, possible beef processing plant
0 comments
top story

Meetings at North Platte City Hall to address Platte River Mall, possible beef processing plant

North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

Separate meetings Thursday at North Platte City Hall will take up Platte River Mall’s remodeling and a possible beef processing plant along Newberry Access.

Members of the Community Redevelopment Authority will meet at 2 p.m. to review a mall redevelopment plan expected to seek tax increment financing and funds from a possible mall-only “enhanced employment area” tax.

At 5 p.m., City Council members will hold a nonvoting “work session” covering possible impacts of Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned 875-employee packing plant next to North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.

Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the council’s work session livestreamed over YouTube.

Thursday’s agenda for the five-member CRA includes a vote on a resolution recommending that the city’s Planning Commission adopt a mall redevelopment plan when it reaches that panel.

The CRA meeting, however, will be the city’s formal look at that plan. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works told the council March 24 his firm will seek TIF assistance, a Quality Growth Fund contribution and a likely 1.95% EEA tax confined to non-grocery purchases of goods and services at the mall.

All would help offset Rev’s infrastructure costs to reimagine the 1972 mall, which includes 11 new outbuildings and a staged gutting and reconfiguration of the mall’s main structure.

Whatever portion of that help might come from QGF’s dedicated sales-tax fund would be reviewed separately by the city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee before going to the council.

TIF proposals similarly go first before the CRA before the council considers them.

The mall site already has the “substandard and blighted” status needed to grant TIF, which temporarily redirects property taxes generated by any increase in taxable value to help repay infrastructure and other eligible costs.

But the council would have to declare the mall complex North Platte’s first-ever enhanced employment area before it could approve an EEA tax.

Under a 2007 state law allowing such a tax, the CRA will consider whether to recommend the EEA tax as well as TIF aid, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said Wednesday.

The total cost of Rev’s requested assistance package hasn’t yet been disclosed. Works said last week that the EEA tax would be the largest portion and could raise between $4 million and $7 million.

EEA, like TIF, has a maximum time limit and goes away if a project’s designated aid is fully collected sooner. TIF lasts no longer than 15 years and EEA 20 years per project.

Thursday’s 5 p.m. council work session will feature presentations from three community leaders on different aspects of Sustainable Beef’s nearly $300 million plant, according to a revised agenda for the nonvoting meeting.

Council members will listen to and ask questions of Police Chief Daniel Hudson, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

The packing plant would be built atop a retired sewer lagoon just south of the wastewater plant. It’s part of a longer strip of land on Newberry’s east side, including a second former lagoon east of the wastewater plant, that the council will consider for TIF eligibility April 6.

Council members last September rezoned part of that strip between U.S. 30 and the South Platte River — including the proposed beef plant site — for I-2 heavy industrial use. The southern end, in the northeast quadrant of Interstate 80 Exit 179, retains highway commercial zoning.

Should the council grant the Newberry strip TIF eligibility next week, Sustainable Beef is expected to seek TIF to help offset costs of raising their proposed site 4 to 5 feet.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News