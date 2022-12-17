Mel McNea returns to health care as Scottsbluff hospital’s interim CEO

Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader.

McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.

He said Friday that he’ll be there until Regional West’s board can hire a successor to John Mentgen, who resigned Nov. 16.

“I’m employed by the hospital until they work through the (hiring) process,” he said. “Sometimes finding a CEO can take three to six months.”

McNea was supposed to start work Wednesday, but he drove up the North Platte River valley early to avoid the major blizzard that struck the Scottsbluff-Gering area and western Nebraska Tuesday.

He took time Friday to thank Regional West’s employees for their welcome, he said. “The people of these communities have been wonderful.”

McNea ended seven years as GPH’s CEO and 34 years at the North Platte hospital last December, six months after announcing his candidacy for the Legislature’s District 42 seat.

He pulled out in March after term-limited state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte resigned Feb. 23. Gov. Pete Ricketts temporarily filled the seat with North Platte banker Mike Jacobson, McNea’s longtime friend, who went on to win a full four-year term Nov. 8.

“I think there’s certain forces and stuff that help us make those decisions that we’re not aware of,” McNea said, reflecting on how his decision left him free to come help Regional West.

He said he and his wife, Michelle, will juggle their North Platte lives and his temporary job over the next few months. Michelle McNea still works for GPH as a registered nurse and case manager.

“I just have good family support and a solid marriage,” Mel McNea said. “But I’m really just committing myself to the (Scottsbluff-Gering) community. It can’t be just a part-time thing. It needs to be full-time however long it is.”

He’ll be home during the holidays, though, because the McNeas’ daughter Molly is getting married on New Year’s Eve in McCook. Mel and Michelle McNea have three children and five grandchildren.

He said he’ll keep his other post as a board member of Ogallala-based Educational Service Unit 16. First elected in 2008, he filed and was unopposed for a fourth full term after withdrawing from the Unicameral race.

McNea said he hopes his time at Regional West will be beneficial for the people and communities of the 2,000-employee hospital after a troubled period prior to Mentgen’s resignation.

“I think the thing I can help do is help the staff through this transition and keep focused on quality care and bring some stability to the organization,” he said.

Like GPH, Regional West Health Services provides health care services in a broad geographic area. Its service area stretches beyond the Panhandle into Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota.

With Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff at its center, the organization’s 28 physician clinics and nearly 300 health care providers support critical access hospitals in Oshkosh, Chadron, Gordon, Kimball, Alliance, Bridgeport, Sidney and Grant. Regional West also provides emergency medical services in Ogallala.

Even in official retirement, McNea said, he’s still concerned about helping western Nebraskans find and receive the high-quality health care they deserve.

“Ensuring access to quality health care is a challenge in rural America,” he said. “This is that opportunity to really improve people’s lives.”

McNea grew up near the U.S.-Canadian border in Bottineau, North Dakota, where he graduated from high school in 1973.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Valley City (North Dakota) State College and received a master’s in health care administration from the University of Phoenix in 2009.

A radiologist by training, McNea was radiology director at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau and St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill before joining GPH in 1987 as an ultrasound technician.

He worked his way up to CEO in 2014, leading the North Platte hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic.

GPH added more than 300 employees and 18 health care specialties during his time as CEO. It was named one of the top 19 rural U.S. hospitals by The Leapfrog Group in 2019 and 2020.

McNea is a past recipient of the Nebraska Hospital Association’s Excellence in Service Award.