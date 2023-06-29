It has been more than 72 years since Dale Dewayne Thompson of Valentine went missing in Korea.

Finally, in December, his remains were identified. He was flown back to Omaha on Tuesday and made a long and notable journey by car back home.

“Everyone realizes the importance of it,” said his great niece, Cindy Williams, also of Valentine. “My mom (Cathy Duncan) and I rode in the procession from Atkinson to here (Valentine). Everywhere there were people lined up on the street.”

They were there to witness, honor, cheer, and feel deep respect.

“We had real support,” Williams said.

Dale, 18, and his 17-year-old brother, Gene, both still in high school at the time, enlisted in the army together. That was on March 21, 1950, according to Dale’s obituary at legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/dale-thompson-obituary?id=52213541. Tensions had been brewing on the Korean Peninsula and war officially broke out on June 25.

“What I can remember was that Granny Mable (their mother and Williams’ great-grandmother) was hesitant to let them go off to war,” Williams said. Their father, Earl Thompson, had died in 1945 from a brain tumor.”

Betty Schroeder, 89, of North Platte, was barely younger than Gene, and their cousin.

“We lived in the country," she said. "I loved the country. We rode horses and played ball.

"One day we were playing ball and I heard them talk about going into the service.” Betty was alarmed, but “they said all the young men were going and they thought they should go too.” They enlisted in the U.S. Army. “They packed their little bags and went to town,” and they were gone.

“On their first leave Gene was so tickled and pleased,” but “Dale was apprehensive about going” back.

“The next leave was about three or four months later and again Gene was so full of it and Dale was apprehensive again,” Schroeder said.

Private First Class Dale Thompson was reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, according to the United States Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

“Granny would have got the telegram,” Williams said. Shortly thereafter the Army sent Gene home, not wanting to risk her losing him, too. They had a little sister, Williams’ grandmother, Carol, who was about 14 years old at the time.

So Gene came home, alone, and he “was so sad because he realized Dale was not coming home with him,” Schroeder said.

The boys’ mother cried for days. “Days and weeks and months went by and she was so sure that he (was alive and) would be able to come home. She used to say ‘Maybe he’s in a concentration camp,’” or maybe something else, said Schroeder.

Recently Williams and Duncan discovered a headstone, already in place, for Dale, not far from his parent’s marker. It reads, “In Memory, Dale D. Thompson, 1932-1950, Missing in Action in Korea.” They don’t know who bought and placed it. His mother?

From time to time, as DNA science advanced, Gene and Carol would be contacted by the government for updated DNA samples, Williams said. Those contacts kept hope alive, that one day Dale’s remains would be identified, and returned home. Gene died in 2013 and Carol in 2003.

That day finally came this week.

Following a 2018 summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his remains and 54 others were sent to Hawaii where Thompson’s remains were identified on Nov. 28, 2022. On May 11 the DPAA conducted a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, for Pfc. Thompson. The remains were flown to Omaha on Tuesday.

Pfc. Dale Dewayne Thompson will be honored with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Cemetery in Valentine.