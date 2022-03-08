'MicroTIF bill moves to final steps in Nebraska Legislature

A legislative bill adjusting former state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” property tax refund program has moved to the final stage of Unicameral consideration.

Senators, who gave Legislative Bill 1065 40-0 first-round approval March 2, sent it to final reading Tuesday on a voice vote.

Sens. Justin Wayne of Omaha and Mike Jacobson of North Platte now co-sponsor LB 1065, which Groene introduced in January.

Wayne, who co-sponsored Groene’s original microTIF bill in 2020, took over as LB 1065’s main sponsor after Groene resigned Feb. 21.

Jacobson, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts Feb. 23 to finish Groene’s District 42 term, signed onto the microTIF follow-up bill Thursday.

LB 1065 retains microTIF’s focus on allowing owners of homes or business buildings at least 60 years old to gradually recover additional property taxes generated when they fix up or replace them.

The follow-up bill would expand that recovery period from 10 to 15 years, offer microTIF on vacant lots that have been platted at least 60 years and limit microTIF eligibility to areas that have been inside city or village limits at least that long.

An Urban Affairs Committee amendment adopted 40-1 last week would enable cities and villages to narrowly target areas where microTIF refunds are available.

It would allow them to study and decide whether a given area is “substandard and blighted” — the requirement for regular tax increment financing and microTIF — but designate one or more small parts of that area as TIF-eligible.

North Platte City Council members have said that would encourage them to open microTIF to more interested property owners without running out of room to use either microTIF or regular TIF.

State law says cities North Platte’s size can’t have more than 35% of their total area eligible for TIF.

LB 1065 also raises a microTIF project’s maximum estimated taxable value to $350,000 for single-family homes and $1.5 million for multifamily or commercial projects.

Also Tuesday, senators sent a Groene-originated bill to Gov. Pete Ricketts that says election officeholders and candidates who own the home they live in don’t have to disclose its address to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard took over sponsorship of LB 786 after Groene resigned. Lawmakers gave it 43-0 final approval.

In other Tuesday action involving bills by west central Nebraska senators:

» LB 704, which changes education requirements for state-licensed funeral directors, went to Ricketts on a 43-0 vote. Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams introduced the bill.

» Another Williams bill updating state laws governing licensed barbers (LB 705) moved to final reading on a voice vote.

» Senators did likewise with LB 804, a bill by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes altering maximum annual per-diem amounts for Nebraska Power Review Board members who serve on the Southwest Power Pool’s regional state committee.

» LB 840, a bill by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer changing advertising rates newspapers receive for legal notices, won second-round approval on a voice vote.