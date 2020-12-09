Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation helps local nonprofits with year-end giving program

The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is hoping to give local nonprofit organizations a financial boost to close out 2020.
The foundation is hosting a first-ever “Year-End North Platte Giving” program in which individuals can contribute to any of the 69 participating nonprofits in Lincoln County through Dec. 31.
Eric Seacrest, the executive director of the Community Foundation, said the program came together last month in response to the nonprofits’ struggle with fundraising efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a stressful year for virtually everybody,” Seacrest said. “It’s been stressful for nonprofits because the way they give service and get funds has been disrupted. It’s been a real challenge.
“This came together pretty quick,” Seacrest said. “We just kept hearing the same thing and got that message loud and clear. It came down to, ‘Well, what can we do?’ It’s helping where we can.”
Individuals can donate through northplattegiving.org website, with a minimum contribution of $10 required. Individuals also can make contributions in person at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation building, at 121 N. Dewey St. Those who wish to contribute through a check can pick up a donation form at the foundation building or request one by calling 308-534-3315.
The program started Dec. 1 and by early Wednesday afternoon there had been 74 donations to 37 organizations for more than $9,700, according to a running total on the foundation website.
“Many people have designated their (contributions) to over four or five different nonprofits,” Seacrest said. “That’s been fun to see.”
The foundation is covering the administrative fees for the donations so the nonprofit receives the full amount of the contribution.
There is a search bar on the year-end giving page on the foundation website for individuals to find the organization they wish to donate to. There also is a dropdown bar that groups the organizations by category.
The participating nonprofits list reasons on the website as to why they are raising money. The answers range from providing assistance with the day-to-day provided service, to a focus on additional assistance to the public due to the pandemic. Others list specific projects or goals that are being worked toward.
The North Platte Community College Foundation is raising money for dual-credit scholarships, which allows students to earn college credit while they are still in high school. The funds go toward covering the college class costs for students who might not have the financial ability to do so.
The North Platte Trails Network fund has donations earmarked for the completion of a trail connection on West State Farm Road to the South Buffalo Street trail.
In addition, the North Platte Community-Build Playground Fund will use contributions toward the construction of a new playground at Centennial Park.
A record-setting total of $285,146 was raised in the North Platte Giving Day in May that the Community Foundation also hosts. The funds came through 1,431 donations and all 69 organizations that registered for the event received financial support.
“We don’t have a (financial) goal for (the year-end) giving,” Seacrest said. “Our mission is to be helpful to donors and to local causes. This is a pretty convenient way to do it.
“This is different (than Giving Day),” Seacrest said. “We don’t have the leaderboard or matching funds or the prizes and the hype. This is largely about helping nonprofits in their time of need.”
