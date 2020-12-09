Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation helps local nonprofits with year-end giving program

The program started Dec. 1 and by early Wednesday afternoon there had been 74 donations to 37 organizations for more than $9,700, according to a running total on the foundation website.

“Many people have designated their (contributions) to over four or five different nonprofits,” Seacrest said. “That’s been fun to see.”

The foundation is covering the administrative fees for the donations so the nonprofit receives the full amount of the contribution.

There is a search bar on the year-end giving page on the foundation website for individuals to find the organization they wish to donate to. There also is a dropdown bar that groups the organizations by category.

The participating nonprofits list reasons on the website as to why they are raising money. The answers range from providing assistance with the day-to-day provided service, to a focus on additional assistance to the public due to the pandemic. Others list specific projects or goals that are being worked toward.

The North Platte Community College Foundation is raising money for dual-credit scholarships, which allows students to earn college credit while they are still in high school. The funds go toward covering the college class costs for students who might not have the financial ability to do so.