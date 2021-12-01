Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation offers North Platte community year-end giving opportunity

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s North Platte Giving year-end campaign provides a convenient way to support any of 70 local nonprofits with one charge or check.
“Nearly all local nonprofits in Lincoln County that people depend upon are participating in the year-end campaign,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
Seacrest said 100% of each donation will go to donor-selected nonprofits and there is no charge for nonprofits to participate.
Donors can give online at the NorthPlatteGiving.org or through the office of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Each of the 70 participating local nonprofits has a page on the NorthPlatteGiving.org website with information.
“Donors can choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each,” Seacrest said. “COVID has made it difficult for nonprofits to raise funds.”
A tax deduction for charitable contributions is available in 2021 up to $300 for individual taxpayers and up to $600 for married couples who use the standard deduction.
Year-End North Platte Giving will end Dec. 31 at midnight.
Seacrest said the giving spirit during the holiday season is a big factor in nonprofits’ raising most of their funds at this time of the year.
Donation forms for selecting nonprofits to help with a check donation are available at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, 121 N. Dewey St., Suite 112, North Platte, or by phone calling 308-534-3315 or going to NorthPlatteGiving.org
Year-end donation checks may be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103. The minimum online gift to a nonprofit is $10.
“Year End North Platte Giving fits the mission of the Community Foundation to serve charitable people and worthy causes in this area,” Seacrest said.
Many participating nonprofits are seeking funds for specific purposes, including Great Plains Health Care Foundation, North Platte Community College Foundation, Connection Homeless Shelter, Lincoln County Agricultural Society, North Platte Public Schools Foundation and the Pickleball Courts Fund.