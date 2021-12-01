Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation offers North Platte community year-end giving opportunity

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s North Platte Giving year-end campaign provides a convenient way to support any of 70 local nonprofits with one charge or check.

“Nearly all local nonprofits in Lincoln County that people depend upon are participating in the year-end campaign,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

Seacrest said 100% of each donation will go to donor-selected nonprofits and there is no charge for nonprofits to participate.

Donors can give online at the NorthPlatteGiving.org or through the office of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Each of the 70 participating local nonprofits has a page on the NorthPlatteGiving.org website with information.

“Donors can choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each,” Seacrest said. “COVID has made it difficult for nonprofits to raise funds.”

A tax deduction for charitable contributions is available in 2021 up to $300 for individual taxpayers and up to $600 for married couples who use the standard deduction.

Year-End North Platte Giving will end Dec. 31 at midnight.