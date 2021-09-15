Mid-Plains Community College approves 2021-22 budget

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved both the 2021 property tax levy and the 2021-22 budget at Wednesday’s meeting.
The vote to approve followed public hearings on both the property tax levy and the budget at which no one from the public offered comment.
The levy will remain at 7.456 cents per $100 of valuation, two cents would go toward the capital fund and 5.456 cents would be for operations.
Mike Steele, MPCC vice president of administrative services, reiterated that with the valuations coming in higher than expected, it was decided to leave the levy the same.
The total property tax requirement for all funds is $15,530,750. The 2020 and 2019 total requirement was $15,279,948 for both years.
The total budget expenses for all funds is $50,961,330 with revenue for all funds at $45,135,463, showing a decrease in fund balance of $5,825,867.
The board also approved an increase of the base limitation by 1% carrying forward to 2022-23 the unused budget authority of $4,859,857.56 from 2021-22 and preceding fiscal years.
Jeff Smeltzer, business and community education coordinator, and Gail Knott, associate dean of outreach, asked the board to consider purchasing a HAL Advanced Multipurpose Patient Simulator from Gaumard at a cost of $62,013.50, which includes a 3-year service plan. The board voted to approve the purchase that can be used for training, not only at the college, but also is mobile and can be used for training at partnering hospitals.
Smeltzer and Knott said they have commitments from six hospitals in the partnerships with three others pending. The six hospitals currently on board are Chase County Hospital-Imperial, Dundy County Hospital-Benkelman, McCook Community Hospital-McCook, Tri Valley Hospital-Cambridge, Gothenburg Health Hospital-Gothenburg and Cherry County Hospital-Valentine.
The purchase of security camera and door lock card access including software licenses, system hardware, switches, door readers and migration services was approved by the board in the amount of $563,620.32 to be paid from the college’s institutional share of the CARES Act funding. The technology will be integrated into one card campus solution products currently deployed on campus.
The board also accepted the bid from Midwest Door and Hardware for a lock upgrade for NPCC South Campus at the cost of $89,148.