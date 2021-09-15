Mid-Plains Community College approves 2021-22 budget

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved both the 2021 property tax levy and the 2021-22 budget at Wednesday’s meeting.

The vote to approve followed public hearings on both the property tax levy and the budget at which no one from the public offered comment.

The levy will remain at 7.456 cents per $100 of valuation, two cents would go toward the capital fund and 5.456 cents would be for operations.

Mike Steele, MPCC vice president of administrative services, reiterated that with the valuations coming in higher than expected, it was decided to leave the levy the same.

The total property tax requirement for all funds is $15,530,750. The 2020 and 2019 total requirement was $15,279,948 for both years.

The total budget expenses for all funds is $50,961,330 with revenue for all funds at $45,135,463, showing a decrease in fund balance of $5,825,867.

The board also approved an increase of the base limitation by 1% carrying forward to 2022-23 the unused budget authority of $4,859,857.56 from 2021-22 and preceding fiscal years.