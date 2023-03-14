MPCC board meets Wednesday

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider the NPCC Electrical Building program statement and its submission to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for approval at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Dr. The board will also consider bids for wireless wi-fi controllers.

Bills for February in the amount of $2,601,118.38 will be approved. Board members that received reimbursement during the month will abstain from voting on those items only.