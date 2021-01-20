Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors elected, reelected members sworn in

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors installed six elected and reelected members at its regular January meeting Wednesday in North Platte.
Jo Etta Brown, Matthew Broz, Kirk Crawley, Ted Klug Jr., Ernie Mehl and Kent Miller were all sworn in, while Ben Lashley was reelected as board chair and Cynthia Duncan as vice chair.
In other business, the board:
» Moved the June 16 meeting from Valentine to McCook, the July 21 meeting from McCook to Imperial and the Nov. 17 meeting from North Platte to Valentine.
» Approved a bid from Steele’s Construction for $68,066.17 to replace windows at the North Platte Community College South Campus Residence Halls.