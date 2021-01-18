Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors to elect 2021 officers

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will elect officers for 2021 at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community College North Campus.

On tap for the board is a change in locations for three of the 2021 regular meetings. The recommendation is to move the June 16 meeting from Valentine to McCook, the July 21 meeting from McCook to Imperial and the Nov. 17 meeting from North Platte to Valentine.