Mid-Plains Community College board of governors will host property tax hearing

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will host a property tax public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community College North Campus.

The total property tax levy for all funds for the 2021-22 budget is 7.4560 cents per $100 of taxable value and the total tax requirement is $15,530,750. The 2020 tax levy was the same.

After the public hearing, the board will go into its regular meeting, at which it will vote to approve the budget and property tax request.

The college’s total operating budget for 2021-22 will be $50,961,330.

The board also will consider approving the increase of the base limitation by 1 percent, carrying forward to 2022-23 the unused budget authority of $4,859,857.56 from 2021-22 and preceding fiscal years.

The board will also consider

» Bills for August totaling $2,071,797.26. Board members who received reimbursement checks during the month will abstain from voting on those payments only.

» Purchase of a HAL adult advanced multipurpose simulator and three-year service plan from Gaumard at a cost of $62,013.50.