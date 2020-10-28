Mid-Plains Community College board tables decision to purchase land for expansion

McCOOK — The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors tabled a decision on purchasing land in Imperial to expand the college’s campus Wednesday at its regular meeting in McCook.

The land, situated along Washington Street, would cost the college $300,000.

In other business:

» The board approved the use of Perkins Grant funds to purchase 10 Z-space virtual learning units units from RIT in the amount of $60,998,

» The board approved its maintenance agreement with education software company Jenzabar in the amount of $289,622, which runs through July 30, 2021.

» MPCC will continue its affiliation with the Nebraska Community College Association, with board members approving the $62,830.45 membership fee.

» The board approved the hiring of Wilkens ADP out of Kearney as the architect for construction work on the McCook Community College East Campus and the North Platte Community College Health and Science Center.