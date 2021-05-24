Mid-Plains Community College board to consider adding shooting sports, esports as clubs

Telegraph staff reports
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider adding shooting sports and esports as official clubs at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The board also will:
» Make a recommendation on the information technology program review.
» Consider college property and liability insurance bids.
» Consider an amendment to the negotiated agreement.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.
