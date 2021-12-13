Mid-Plains Community College Board to consider bid for roadway between U.S. 83 and Willow Street

The Mid Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider approving a bid for the roadway between U.S. Highway 83 and Willow Street leading to the South Campus of North Platte Community College.

The roadway will provide direct access from the highway to South Campus on the east side.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive.

Several regular reports will be heard including the president’s and vice presidents’ reports, as well as the financial report for November.

The audit report will be received and a recommendation made to accept it into the record.