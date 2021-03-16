Mid-Plains Community College board to consider digital sign

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider bids for the digital sign for the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Sunrise Drive.

Sunrise Drive will give drivers direct access from Highway 83 to the North Platte Community College South Campus.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the NPCC North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive.

The board also will:

» Consider an application for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant.

» Consider bids for the remodeling project at McCook Community College’s Child Development Center.

» Consider bus bids for 2021.

Following a closed session, the board may consider changes in non-negotiated compensation.