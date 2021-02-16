Mid-Plains Community College Board to consider HVAC bids for McCook campus

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider heating/ventilation/air conditioning bids for the McCook Campus Brooks Hall project Wednesday at its regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The board will consider a recommendation for construction manager/contractor services for North Platte Community College’s Health and Science Center addition on South Campus and McCook Community College’s East Campus renovation.

The board will go into closed session to discuss possible action related to personnel and may consider taking action afterward.