Mid-Plains Community College Board to consider real estate in Valentine

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will be conducting a hearing to consider entering into a purchase agreement for a tract of real estate in Valentine.

No action will be taken at Wednesday’s meeting on the real estate. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McCook Community College.

The board will:

» Consider the purchase of door locks for McCook Community College’s facilities.

» Consider the purchase of door locks for NPCC’s North Campus facilities.

» Consider the five districts for the Mid-Plains Community College area.

» Consider Amatrol Mechanical Drives Learning System bids.

» Make a recommendation on the 2022 Nebraska Community College Association’s Annual Membership Dues.

» Consider passing a resolution for the Valentine Community Education Agency, the joint entity of MPCC and the City of Valentine, in order to carry out the refinancing of the Agency’s outstanding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2017.