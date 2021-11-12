Mid-Plains Community College board to meet, discuss tuition and feed

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valentine campus.
The board will:
» Consider tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year.
» Consider room and board rates for the 2022-23 academic year.
» Consider a three-year commitment to the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust.
» Consider authorizing the president to sign the purchase agreement for real estate in Valentine.
» Consider the purchase of augmented reality welders to be purchased with the 2021-2022 Perkins Funds.
» Consider the bills for October in the amount of $2,488,856.37. No board members received reimbursements during October.
