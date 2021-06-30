Mid-Plains Community College grain bin safety training receives boost

A generous donation by the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association could soon make grain bin safety training available to even more individuals in Mid-Plains Community College’s service area and beyond.

The NEGFA, which has provided 125 years of service to Nebraska’s commercial grain and animal feed manufacturing businesses, announced its dissolution in May.

As one of its final actions, the association donated $10,000 to MPCC’s business and community education department to assist with grain bin safety and rescue training in Nebraska.

“I’m speechless and very humbled by this wonderful donation,” said Tim Zehnder, MPCC director of fire science. “We haven’t decided exactly what the funds will be used for, but the thought is that they might offset some of the costs associated with smaller fire departments receiving grain bin safety and rescue training. Most of the rural fire departments don’t have budgets for continuing education, so this could be a way to help with that in areas where this type of training is needed most.”

MPCC has the only Grain Bin Safety program in the state. Zehnder travels throughout Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming every year providing the training to fire departments, co-ops, feedlots, fairs and conferences among many other events.