Mid-Plains Community College Imperial campus to offer fireground safety class
The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will offer a class on “Fireground Mistakes and How to Avoid Them.”

The will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1324 Broadway St., Imperial. It will be led by Tim Zehnder, fire science coordinator for MPCC.

The interactive course will incorporate videos and images from actual events that have occurred around the country.

Topics will include use of seatbelts, driving, ignoring size-up, building construction, changing fire conditions, incident command systems, standard operating procedures, accountability, safety equipment, use of resources, communication issues, ventilation, absence of a safety officer or rapid intervention team, lack of training and physical fitness among many other things.

The fee for the class is $20.

Those interested in registering can do so online at mpcc.edu/bce, by calling 308-882-5972 or by emailing impstaff@mpcc.edu.

