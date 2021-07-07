Mid-Plains Community College increases dual-credit discount with use of state funding

Taking college classes while still in high school is more affordable than ever.

With the passage of LB 1008 by the Nebraska Legislature, community colleges are eligible to receive funds to support dual credit enrollment.

Dual credit classes are typically taught in the high schools by qualified instructors. They provide a head start on a college education by counting toward both high school and college credits simultaneously.

Mid-Plains Community College will use its allocation of the state funds to provide a $20-per-credit-hour discount to all students who enroll in a dual credit course for fall 2021 and spring 2022.

That’s up from the $10 per-credit-hour discount offered last year. The new amount will make the cost of tuition and fees $94 per credit hour.