Mid-Plains Community College, Keith Co. Area Development host class on 'leadership as lifestyle'

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will host a free class on servant leadership from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. The campus is located at 512 East B St. South in Ogallala.

Instructor Richard “Rick” Dupin, vice president of operations at ASC Capacitors in Ogallala, views leadership as a lifestyle not a title. Dupin said, based on his professional experiences, learning and growth occurs when collaborative communications are embraced.

Dupin will define servant leadership, explain the background behind the concept, dissect 10 principals associated with servant leadership and describe how those principals can be beneficial to businesses.

The class is one of a three-part series, “Strong Leaders Strong Businesses,” being offered in collaboration with Keith County Area Development. Other sessions will be in October and November.

Those interested in registering, or in receiving more information about the series, can call the Ogallala campus at 308-284-9830, email piercem@mpcc.edu, call KCAD at 308-284-6623 or email lisa.kraus@kcad.org.