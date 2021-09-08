 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Plains Community College, Keith Co. Area Development host class on 'leadership as lifestyle'
0 comments

Mid-Plains Community College, Keith Co. Area Development host class on 'leadership as lifestyle'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will host a free class on servant leadership from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. The campus is located at 512 East B St. South in Ogallala.

Instructor Richard “Rick” Dupin, vice president of operations at ASC Capacitors in Ogallala, views leadership as a lifestyle not a title. Dupin said, based on his professional experiences, learning and growth occurs when collaborative communications are embraced.

Dupin will define servant leadership, explain the background behind the concept, dissect 10 principals associated with servant leadership and describe how those principals can be beneficial to businesses.

The class is one of a three-part series, “Strong Leaders Strong Businesses,” being offered in collaboration with Keith County Area Development. Other sessions will be in October and November.

Those interested in registering, or in receiving more information about the series, can call the Ogallala campus at 308-284-9830, email piercem@mpcc.edu, call KCAD at 308-284-6623 or email lisa.kraus@kcad.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News