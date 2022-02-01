Mid-Plains Community College names four winners of shooting club raffle

Four winners have been announced in the Mid-Plains Community College shooting club raffle.

Ryan Propst of North Platte won three flats of shotgun shells, and Trevor Peterson of Imperial won two flats.

Dick Potts of Cambridge and Greg Weigel of North Platte each won 50-pound bundles of ground beef.

More than $2,400 was raised from the raffle, the proceeds of which will be used to help offset the cost of entry fees and travel expenses for upcoming competitions.

The shooting club is new to MPCC. It is an area-wide club that is open to both traditional and non-traditional students.

Members began training over the fall semester and will start competing this spring.

They will have a practice competition Feb. 26 against the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The first actual competition for the MPCC Shooting Club will be during the Doane Invite in Lincoln March 5.

For more information on the club, email shootingsports@mpcc.edu.