Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala campus to offer classes on drawing, self-publishing

The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala campus will offer two classes for writers and artists in August. Both will be at the campus, 512 E. B St. South, in Ogallala.

Beginner self-publishing is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The class will be taught by Rose Mapel, owner of Rustic Milling and Craft, at Eustis, and author of a series of e-books.

Mapel will share simple steps for publishing both hard copies and digital versions of written works and will explain the associated costs of each. The class is designed to give participants the confidence to start or finish manuscripts and self-publish.

The fee for the class is $45.

Mapel will also teach a second class at the campus from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18.

Students will learn fundamentals such as simple designs, shading and perspective in basic beginner drawing. All supplies will be provided.

The cost of the drawing class is $40.

Those interested in receiving more information, or in registering, can do so online at mpcc.edu/community-and-business/local-classes.php by calling (308) 284-9830 or by emailing piercem@mpcc.edu or berolg@mpcc.edu.