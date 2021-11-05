Mid-Plains Community College plans implementation of new mechanical drive learning systems

Mid-Plains Community College will soon be able to enhance its hands-on skill training and expand its technical learning opportunities thanks to the purchase of four Amatrol Mechanical Drives Learning Systems.

“Our feedback from area employers has been that they want more emphasis on hydraulics and electronics,” said Steve Kramer, diesel instructor and chair of the Applied Technologies division at MPCC. “This is going to help us do that.”

The systems are similar to four other applied technology simulators the college acquired in 2018. In addition to serving electrical students, those were geared toward heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration training.

The new equipment will be used primarily by the Electrical Automation Controls Program and Diesel Technology departments. Kramer believes it will help the college stand out in terms of real-world training and will make graduates more employable.

Amatrol’s Mechanical Drives 1 Learning System will be among those the college will receive. It features a two-panel mobile workstation with a constant speed drive motor, variable speed motor, motor control unit and multi-drawer storage.