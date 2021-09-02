Mid-Plains Community College proposed budget would leave levy the same

MPCC stays at the two-cent mark with its capital fund so that it can maintain its approximately $170 million worth of facilities spread out across an 18-county service area.

“During 2013-14, the Nebraska legislature changed the capital levy from one cent to two cents, which we moved to across six budget years, so it wouldn’t be such a burden for taxpayers,” Steele said. “Most of the other colleges in the state went straight to two cents. Every time we increased the capital levy, we decreased the operating levy.”

The operating fund and capital fund are the only two funds at the college that are tax supported. There are also auxiliary and federal funds.

“Auxiliary and federal funds support themselves,” Steele said. “The majority of increased expenditures this year are in the federal funding bucket because of significant awards from CARES that we still haven’t spent. There are also several pending grant applications that we don’t know the status of at the time we publish the budget. That’s why we always budget for what could happen. We don’t want to have to go in and amend the budget. I’m not saying we will spend all the money, but we’re budgeting for what could be a possibility.”