Mid-Plains Community College rodeo coach Nokes dies
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo coach Nokes dies

Garrett Nokes

 NPCC photo

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach Garrett Nokes died unexpectedly Sunday at his home.

According to a press release from the college, Nokes was released from the hospital earlier this weekend after sustaining a head injury from a horse at his home after rodeo practice on the evening of Jan. 28.

“Garrett’s strong work ethic was second to none. He led by example and held high expectations for his student-athletes to do the same. Garrett will be missed, but the impact he had on people both inside and outside of the rodeo arena will live on through them forever,” MPCC President Ryan Purdy said.

