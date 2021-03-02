Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team fundraiser to feature auctions, scholarship ceremony

Beef, an unlimited golf package to The Prairie Club golf course in Valentine and a FIREDISC portable propane cooker are just a few of the items that will be up for grabs during the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team’s annual spring fundraising rodeo March 12.

The event, which will be at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook, will include a silent auction from 5 to 7 p.m. and a live auction at 6 p.m.

The rodeo performance will follow at 7 p.m.

“We have two steers that will be auctioned with all proceeds from one going to the family of former head rodeo team coach Garrett Nokes and proceeds from the other benefitting the rodeo team,” said Brenda Peters, member of The Wranglers, the rodeo team’s booster committee. “Additional auction items include a stock tank bench and boot scraper among many other things.”

A team jacket presentation and Dual Excellence Scholarship ceremony are also planned for the evening, and a winner will be named in the drawing for a Traeger Pro Series wood-fired pellet grill.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door. They are $5 each or five for $20.

The many festivities will replace the team’s traditional banquet in North Platte.