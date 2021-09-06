 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College Stampede to be in North Platte Sept. 16-18
Members of the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team ride into the Wild West Arena during a grand entry for the MPCC Stampede last year. This year’s Stampede is scheduled for Sept. 16-18.

 MPCC Communications

Cowboys and cowgirls representing 14 colleges in five states will thunder into North Platte for the Mid-Plains Community College Stampede.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 through 18 at the Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. in North Platte.

Sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the Stampede is a qualifying event — meaning any points contestants earn will count toward an end of year shot at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Admission is $10 for each performance or $20 for all three nights. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.

Concessions will be provided by The Wranglers, the official booster committee of the MPCC rodeo team, all three days of the Stampede. The Wranglers will also sell team merchandise.

For those unable to attend in-person, the rodeo will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/mpccedu and on the athletic website, npccknights.com.

