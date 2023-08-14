The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will participate in a ribbon cutting at the new Health & Sciences Building at North Platte on Wednesday.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on the west side of the Health & Sciences Building on the South Campus of North Platte Community College.

Following the event, the board will conduct its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the H&S Room 213.

The board will consider approving publication of the proposed budget to be presented at a public hearing on Sept. 27.

The first reading of proposed changes in policy section 1000, 2000, and 3000 will be discussed for approval.