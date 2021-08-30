 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College to host Flat Rock EMS conference in October
Mid-Plains Community College to host Flat Rock EMS conference in October

Mid-Plains Community College to host Flat Rock EMS conference in October

Emergency responders practice hands-on skills during the Flatrock EMS Conference in North Platte in 2019. Mid-Plains Community College will be hosting the conference this year as well.

 MPCC Communications

Mid-Plains Community College will host the Flat Rock EMS Conference in North Platte in October, an opportunity for emergency responders to receive 10 free hours of continuing education.

Four classes, along with grain bin safety training, are planned from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. If at least 20 registrations are received for a second day, training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 in the college’s Health and Science Center, 601 W. State Farm Road in North Platte.

The conference is open to emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, nurses, midlevel practitioners and physicians.

Registration can be found with a keyword search of Flat Rock at bceregister.mpcc.edu for options to attend on Oct. 2 or 3.

Those with additional questions can contact Alex McConnell, EMS and CPR coordinator, at mcconnella@mpcc.edu or 308-221-6419.

All-day attendance is required. The number of continuing education hours awarded will be the same regardless of the classes selected.

Seats are limited for the grain bin safety class. Those who register for it will only be able to sign up for two additional classes that day.

