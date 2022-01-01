 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association will discuss wildland fire awareness
Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association will discuss wildland fire awareness

The Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association will present a wildland fire awareness seminar for the public later this month.

The seminar is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Ag Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.

A question-and-answer session with local fire departments will follow the seminar.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call Region 51 Emergency Management, 308-532-7383.

Residents and landowners in Lincoln County are highly encouraged to attend.

