Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association will discuss wildland fire awareness

The Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association will present a wildland fire awareness seminar for the public later this month.
The seminar is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Ag Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.
A question-and-answer session with local fire departments will follow the seminar.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Region 51 Emergency Management, 308-532-7383.
Residents and landowners in Lincoln County are highly encouraged to attend.
